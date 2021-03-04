Sania-Klepac lose in Qatar Open semis

Doha: Sania Mirza's first tournament in more than a year ended with a semifinal defeat as she was ousted from the Qatar Total Open along with her partner Andreja Klepac, here on Thursday.



Sania and her Slovenian partner lost 5-7, 6-2, 5-10 to America's Nicole Melichar and Dutch player Demi Schuurs in one hour and 28 minutes.



It was the first tournament for the Indian since last February.



Sania and Klepac split $10,000 and earned 185 ranking points each. Since Sania was not defending much points, it will help her improve her ranking.



Sania will break back into top-200 and is expected to climb to the 177th spot from the current 254.