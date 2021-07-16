Sania Mirza's dance a big hit | Video

London: Six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza's video of her donning the new Indian Olympic team kit has become a hit on Instagram, grossing thousands of likes from fans and followers across the world.



Sania is seen dancing to American rapper Doja Cat's brand-new hit 'Kiss Me More' on Instagram Reels.



"The 'A' in my name stands for soooo much in my life," starts the video on Instagram posted by Sania. The video explains what 'A' in her name signifies. "It stands for -- "Aggression, Ambition, Achieve and Affection."



The post was a big hit among the followers of Sania. As of now, the post has 136,000 likes and 700 comments, appreciating the 34-year-old's commitment.

Responding to the post, singer Ananya Birla, who recently sang the Indian Olympic-bound team's anthem song "Hindustani way" in collaboration with music composer AR Rahman wrote, "I like the dance moves, especially the wink, congrats ya good stuff."



Sania was last seen in action at Wimbledon. She will represent India at the Tokyo Olympics in the women's doubles event, partnering Ankita Raina. This will be Sania's fourth Olympic appearance.

