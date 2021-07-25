After Leryn Franco in 2008, Djokovic turns to Nina Derwael at Tokyo 2020

Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is known to make the most of the Olympics experience. The world No. 1 was in the news in the 2008 Beijing Games when he spent time with Paraguayan javelin thrower and model Leryn Franco.

Well, it seems The 34-year-old has not changed much. Djokovic tweeted a photo him trying the splits with Belgian artistic gymnast and two-time World Championship gold medallist Nina Derwael on Saturday.

Djokovic is in line to become only the second tennis player after German great Steffi Graf to achieve the Golden Slam. He has already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon this year. Djokovic, who won the bronze medal in Beijing, started off with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Bolivia's Hugo Dellien.