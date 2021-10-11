Navratilova responds to Shah praising Modi as 'India's most democratic leader'

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has been a vocal critic of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Sunday, Navratilova responded to a speech by Home Minister Amit Shah to mark Modi's 20 years in public life.

Navratilova tweeted "And for my next joke...", in reply to Shah terming Modi as "India's most democratic leader". Her tweet was accompanied by an emoticon signifying surprise and another of a clown face.

Navratilova, granted asylum in the United States after she was stripped of citizenship from Czechoslovakia in 1975, is one of the most successful female tennis players of all time, with 18 Grand Slam singles titles, 31 Grand Slam women’s doubles titles, and 10 major mixed doubles titles.

She had in the past accused Modi (and former US President Donald Trump) of “trying to stifle the truth as much as possible, if that truth doesn’t suit their political purpose”.

