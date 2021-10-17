Bengaluru: Karnataka's Rishi Reddy and Vanshita Pathania clinched the men's and women's title respectively in the Rs 2-lakh prize money KSLTA-AITA Pro Circuit 2021 tennis tournament, here on Saturday.



In a confidence-building victory for both of them before the Fenesta Nationals next week, Rishi trounced top seed Ishaque Eqbal of West Bengal 6-0, 6-2 while Vanshita continued her fine form to outclass third seed Avishka Gupta of Telangana 6-0, 6-1 in the finals played at the KSLTA Stadium.



Rishi, who had lost to Ishaque in both their earlier encounters, came well prepared. He moved faster, served and returned better, forcing his opponent to commit a series of unforced errors. It was the fifth career title for the 23-year-old.



Meanwhile, Vanshita, who is on a comeback trail after being out of the action for the last two years, was in complete control.



The 19-year-old, who had beaten her opponent in their earlier meeting, proceeded with her game plan of keeping the ball in play and occasionally charged the net which fetched her good results during the match.