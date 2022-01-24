Australian Open: Medvedev sets up quarterfinal clash with Auger-Aliassime

Melbourne: An agitated Daniil Medvedev teed off at the chair umpire and lost his cool in the heat before steadying to claim a 6-2, 7-6(4), 6-7(4), 7-5 win over Maxime Cressy and book his second Australian Open quarterfinal on Monday.

The Russian second seed found the American serve-and-volley exponent a tough nut to crack at Margaret Court Arena and his frustration spilled over after losing the third set.

Apparently refused a request to leave the court to freshen up, Medvedev barked at the French chair umpire Renaud Lichtenstein and complained that Cressy was spending too much time between serves.

Medvedev's frustration only grew as eight break points slipped through his fingers in the fourth set before he finally slipped a forehand past the American in the 11th game to take his serve.

Medvedev wrapped up proceedings with a slew of huge serves before stepping in to thrash a forehand winner on match point.

Last year's finalist, Medvedev next meets Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the semifinals.

Felix Auger-Aliassime in action during his fourth round match against Marin Cilic. Photo: Reuters/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Canadian ninth seed Auger-Aliassime earned a quarterfinal berth when he outlasted veteran Croatian Marin Cilic 2-6, 7-6(7), 6-2, 7-6(4).

Cilic raced through the first set in only 35 minutes, but the long second set proved pivotal.

Auger-Aliassime squandered four set points under a baking afternoon sun, while also saving one with an ace.

But the 21-year-old finally won the set at the fifth opportunity to even the match, and dominated the next set as 33-year-old Cilic's errors mounted as he became frustrated at the length of time his opponent took between serves.

Both players held serve in the fourth set to set up a tiebreaker, in which Auger-Aliassime prevailed with outstanding serving, closing it out with an ace in front of a small but excited crowd.