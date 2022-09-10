Dhoni, Kapil enjoy US Open action | Video

India's World Cup-winning captains Kapil Dev and Mahendra Singh Dhoni enjoyed some top-notch tennis at the US Open, with the two legendary cricketers watching the men's singles quarterfinal between Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz and Italy's Jannik Sinner inside the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday night.



The verified Twitter account of US Open Tennis, @usopen, on Saturday tweeted an image of Dhoni wrote, "ICYMI (In case you missed it): Indian batting legend MS Dhoni was in the building for Wednesday's record-setting quarterfinal between Alcaraz and Sinner that ended at 2:50am."

The 19-year-old Alcaraz outlasted Sinner 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3 in an epic five-hour, 15-minute long quarterfinal to reach the semifinal where he edged out Frances Tiafoe of the US in another five-setter.

Kapil led India to glory in the 1983 ODI World Cup. Dhoni emulated the feat in 2011 at home. He had also guided India to triumph in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

(With inputs from IANS)