Federer says he missed out on a fairytale ending, but the journey was perfect

Recently retired tennis great Roger Federer shared a valuable piece of advice on life with an Instagram post on Thursday.

Last week, the 41-year-old featured in his final event, the Laver Cup final that his side Team Europe lost to Team World.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner, regarded as one of the greatest players of all-time, could not end his career with yet another triumph.

But the Swiss used the example of the end to his career to put across a brilliant point. "We all hope for a fairytale ending. Here's how mine went:

Lost my last singles

Lost my last doubles

Lost my last team event

Lost my voice during the week

Lost my job

But still, my retirement could not have been more peRFect and I'm so happy with how everything went.

So don't overthink that perfect ending, yours will always be amazing in your own way."