Jannik Sinner’s words after fending off Alexander Zverev 6-7(7) 7-6(2) 6-3 6-4 to retain his Wimbledon crown made it clear why he remains on top of the men’s game. “I never take things for granted,” Sinner said after clinching his fifth major title.

The 24-year-old realises he is not going to win every tournament, but is determined to give it his best every single time. “Sometimes you have a tournament with a good outcome, and sometimes you just don't. There is no failure if you don't win a Grand Slam,” Sinner said.

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“Now I have five in my whole life. But it's five days of so many other days. You just want to enjoy it. Today was a very tough day. If I lose, it's still a great day.”

Sinner has been the in-form player in the last three years, winning the Australian Open twice, back-to-back Wimbledon titles and a US Open. The one major trophy that he hasn’t managed to secure is the French Open, despite playing in the final last year.

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The loss to Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros was so painful for the Italian because he squandered three championship points to lose.

“Every Grand Slam is different. Different story, different environment, different feelings before the tournament. For me, this one means a lot, because it was tough after Paris. Last year was also tough. But coming here, I tried to put myself in the best position to be as competitive as possible,” said the World No 1.