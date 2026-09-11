New York: Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina overpowered USA’s Coco Gauff with a thrilling comeback 3-6 6-4 6-4 in the U.S. Open semi-final on Thursday to secure a title showdown with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and stay on course for a third Grand Slam crown.

Gauff started strong by taking the opening set in front of a roaring crowd in Flushing Meadows. Rybakina, however, capitalised on some sloppy play by the American in the second set to level the match and gained the momentum to eventually win the decider, silencing the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

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"I felt in the first set that it was a very good start and it was one break, but of course, there are nerves," a relieved Rybakina said on court. “Coco's a great player, it's always tough to play against her... it's very difficult to dictate the rallies. I just took a deep breath and just had a positive talk with myself to try and show some good tennis.”

Gauff's defeat, coupled with that of compatriot Jessica Pegula in the earlier semi-final, mean that no American woman will have played in a Grand Slam final this year, marking the first time this has happened since 2006.

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Rybakina will now have a potential world number one spot in her sights, as she will face Belarus’s Sabalenka who is eyeing a rare ‘three-peat’ title in New York if she prevails in Saturday's showpiece

(With inputs from Reuters)