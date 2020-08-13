'Intelligent' MG Gloster to get hands-free parking and auto braking

MG Motor India has given a sneak peek into its soon-to-be launched premium SUV Gloster in a new teaser video.

The SUV is set to come with auto parking, auto emergency braking and several other high-tech features. Some of these features could be seen for the first time in the segment. They include a front collision detection system usually seen in Volvo and Jeep Cherokee models, adaptive cruise control system and auto parking seen in Benz and Land Rovers and several other features common in usually confined to vehicles in the luxury segment.

Photographs from the trial runs of the vehicle had emerged earlier. The Gloster was first displayed in the New Delhi Auto Show in February this year. The SUV would be a re-badged version of the Maxus D90 SUV sold in China. Measuring more than five metres in length, the Gloster is longer than the Toyota Land Cruiser. In comparison with the Maxus D90, the Gloster gets a revised grille, wheels, chrome headlights.

Featuring three rows of seats, the Gloster has an impressive interior, which can boast of features such as three-zone AC, ventilated seats, eight-inch digital instrument screen, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and safety features like blind spot monitor, traction control and curtain airbags for all the three rows of seats.

Though MG has not revealed engine options, the SUV is likely to get a 2.0-litre turbo charged petrol engine that can churn out 224 bhp of power and a 2.0-litre diesel that is good enough for 218 bhp. The engines could be mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. The expected price tag is Rs 45 lakh.