Kerala-based Experion forges tie-up with Twixor

Thiruvananthapuram: Technopark-based IT firm Experion has forged a strategic partnership with Twixor, an actionable intelligence platform that empowers businesses to build hyper-personalised engagement platforms.

The partnership aims to deliver unparalleled value through customer experience automation at scale, deep domain expertise, single-vendor engagement, predictable pricing, and a commitment to innovation and futureproofing, Experion said in a statement. These platforms enable customers to initiate end-to-end fulfillment processes for digital process automation, transcending industries such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, logistics, and transportation, it said.

Twixor's award winning low-code/no-code Conversational AI platform seamlessly integrates messaging and automation, serving over 400 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. The platform handles over 4 billion interactions annually across diverse industries.

Binu Jacob, MD and CEO, Experion Technologies said the partnership will enhances Experion's capabilities significantly in providing impactful solutions in the dynamic realms of AI and CX automation.

Ashok Anand, CEO, Twixor, said the two companies’ shared goal is to deliver a robust customer experience solution, harnessing the power of Twixor's Generative-AI Powered platform and ground-breaking innovations spanning the entire customer lifecycle.