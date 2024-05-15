Ex-BMW expert Stefan Juraschek joins Acsia as strategic advisor

Kochi: The Kerala-based automotive software company Acsia Technologies has appointed Stefan Juraschek, former BMW expert, as its strategic advisor.

With a career spanning more than three decades at BMW Group, Juraschek's expertise, particularly in electric mobility, electric powertrain, cybersecurity, and vehicle dynamics, aligns seamlessly with Acsia's core mission, the company said in a statement.

During his tenure at BMW Group, Juraschek held multiple high-impact roles, including vice-president of R&D for electric/electronic departments and general manager of R&D for electric/electronic, electric powertrain, inverters, and power management. His contributions were instrumental in shaping BMW's advanced technology and sustainability efforts, leading to groundbreaking advancements in battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and Formula E Powertrains.

"Juraschek joining our team marks a significant milestone for Acsia Technologies, reinforcing our stature as an innovator and a true solution provider in the automotive technology landscape. He will help us understand the industry's challenges and meet our customers' evolving needs, ensuring Acsia continues its advancements in connected vehicles, infotainment systems, and E-mobility solutions, ultimately enhancing the driving experience for users across the globe,” said Jijimon Chandran, founder & CEO of Acsia Technologies. As a strategic advisor, he will be instrumental in aligning product development and innovation initiatives at Acsia.