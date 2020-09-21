Now, pay fine online for traffic violations in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Fine for traffic offences can be paid online from now on.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the e-challan system on Tuesday via video-conferencing. DGP Loknath Behera, ADGP Manoj Abraham and IG G Lakshman will also be present.

In the e-challan system, all details would be available on the officials’ gadget by entering the driving licence number or vehicle number. If a traffic violation has been caught, the driver or vehicle owner can pay the fine through credit/debit cards or internet banking, and get the receipt.

Cases of those, who do not want to pay the fine, would be transferred to the virtual court.

The e-challan system will be first implemented in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode towns. The National Informatics Centre developed the software for this.