17-year-old Kottayam lad builds bike at Rs 7,000

Kaduthuruthy (Kottayam): Sumith Sunil, a plus-two student, did not wish to waste the pandemic-induced holidays and decided to engage in some creative activity. Sumith’s first plan was to build a car but he dropped the idea as the road to his house was too narrow for a car to travel. The youngster’s next plan was to create a bike and he succeeded in the effort.

The seventeen-year-old, a student at Devi Vilasom School, Vechoor is now a star after rolling out his own cycle-bike spending a mere Rs 7,000. Sumith, son of Maliyel Sunil Kumar and Sinimol, residing at Nanadom, Irumboozhikkara in Vaikom, wished to study science after Class 10 but could gain admission only to commerce. However, that did not deter the talented youngster from attempting to make a bike.

For creating his dream vehicle, Sumith bought the engine and metal panels of an old motorbike from a scrap shop. The innovative two-wheeler has the tyres of a bike, a petrol tank of two-litre capacity and a silencer. There is a handbrake as well as a footbrake. Built in a month’s time, Sumith’s cycle-bike has a mileage of 40 kmpl. Weighing 30 kg, the two-wheeler can only seat one rider.

Sumith’s friend Arjun had helped him in the work while father Sunil Kumar, an autorickshaw driver, was the source of funds.

‘Clearances needed’

Meanwhile, an official of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) said that while anybody could create any vehicle, several clearances were needed to take it to a public road. “Bodies like ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India) and CIRT (Central Institute of Road Transport) should certify whether the vehicle is safe and roadworthy. This certificate would be handed over to the MVD, which has to decide whether the vehicle could be registered. Only after that can you take a ride on the vehicle on a road,” said P C Cheriyan, an assistant motor vehicles inspector in Changanassery.