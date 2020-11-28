Soon, vehicle RC to include name of owner's nominee

New Delhi: The Motor Vehicle Act is being amended to include the name of nominees in the Vehicle Registration Certificate (VRC) along with the name of the owner when a vehicle is registered.

The provision is to ensure that if something were to happen to the owner of the vehicle, then it can be transferred to the nominee's name. The amendments will be made to Sections 47, 55 and 56 of the Motor Vehicles Act that deals with nominee, vehicle ownership and appointing a nominee on the basis of documents.

If the owner dies and if the death certificate is uploaded on the department's site, then a new registration certificate will be issued in the name of the nominee.

The public can e-mail suggestions regarding the proposed amendment to director-morth@gov.in within 30 days.

Prepaid card for vehicles without Fastag

New Delhi: Prepaid cards with the machine-tapping facility, similar to those available for metro trains, will soon be available for vehicles without FASTag for use at toll booths.

The Indian Highways Management Company, which comes under the National Highways Authority, has invited tenders for issuing such prepaid cards, which will cost Rs 50 each and can be recharged.

At present, vehicles without FASTag are allowed to use only one line at toll booths for payment by cash to pass through. This is resulting in a long line of vehicles at many toll booths. Often, there are also arguments caused by non-FASTag vehicles entering the FASTag line.

The new kind of cards that can be used to make payment by placing them above a sensor on a machine is being considered to ease congestion at toll booths. The prepaid card will be linked to the toll management system.

As per the conditions laid out in the tender, the company winning it will be required to provide card sales, recharge service and training to toll plaza employees for three months at all toll booths.

According to the ministry of transport, FASTag stickers have been affixed to 70% of vehicles in the country.