RBI leaves benchmark lending rates unchanged

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday left the benchmark lending rates unchanged in view of hardening inflation.

The RBI maintained the Repo rate at 4 per cent but maintained an accommodative stance, implying more rate cuts in the future if the need arises to support the economy hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

Consequently, the reverse repo rate will also continue to earn 3.35 per cent for banks for their deposits kept with RBI.



"Real GDP is expected to decline by 9.5 per cent this fiscal. But the contraction in economic growth of Q1 behind us and silver linings are visible. Modest recovery in first half of year could further strengthen in second half and economic activity is likely to gain traction in Q3. GDP growth may break out of contraction and enter positive zone by Q4 of current fiscal," RBI governor Shaktikanta Das while announcing the rates.

Inflation likely to ease to projected target by Q4 of FY 21, he said.

Focus must shift from containment to reviving economy, the RBI Governor added.

The newly-constituted Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank made the decision after its three-day deliberations which began on Wednesday.

Experts had opined that the Reserve Bank of India may not go for a reduction in the policy rate in the wake of rising Consume Price Index (CPI) based inflation, driven mainly by supply-side issues.

Industry bodies had also expressed the view that the RBI should maintain its accommodative stance on the policy interest rates in the wake of serious challenges in limiting contraction in the economy due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting of the six-member MPC, earlier slated for September 29 to October 1, was rescheduled as the appointment of independent members was delayed. The MPC must have a quorum of four.

The government has now appointed three eminent economists Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R Varma and Shashanka Bhide as members of the MPC headed by the RBI Governor.

After its last MPC meeting in August, the RBI had kept interest rates unchanged to help tame inflation that in recent times had surged past 6 per cent mark, and said the economy is in an extremely weak condition following the pandemic. The RBI has cut interest rates by 115 basis points since February.

(With PTI inputs.)