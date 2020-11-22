Arun Chandran: Bridging the digital divide

Arun Chandran's Trycle is a startup which was launched with the dream of setting up a video-centric online school in Malayalam.

The startup is attempting to provide various educational programmes through videos not exceeding eight minutes in length.

The videos are aimed at developing the talent of students, improving education and sharpening the artistic skills. The founders of Trycle have tried to bring in experts from various fields for this purpose. For example, the person who explains chapters related to machine learning and data science is an engineer with a work experience of 12 years in that field. The kind of crucial instructions that are given to those aspiring to become teachers on the e-platform itself indicates the distinctive approach people behind the project have.

For instance, the teachers are told; “The subject that you are trying to present should be in the manner in which you explain a particular topic to your friend or brother. In other words, it should have that kind of personal involvement.”

Those behind Trycle believe that adopting this method will break the walls between the person disseminating the knowledge and the one receiving it besides it will also result in the creation of a natural environment.

Who is Arun Chandran?

Arun Chandran who belongs to Wayanad district is the CEO of Trycle. Together with Sujitha Rajagopalan from Palakkad, he developed the e-learning platform.

Arun has work experience of more than 12 years in sectors associated with technology. He says the idea behind their venture took shape because of the awareness that something needs to be done to bridge the digital divide that is forming in the society.

Arun says a platform like Trycle is all about providing the required information to people in a language that they understand best and that too in a cost-effective manner.

Initially, they had plans to start a school. But that would have required a lot of money. Moreover, not many teachers were keen to travel to the location which they had in mind for setting up the project.

Therefore they decided to launch the venture in a virtual space. Moreover, it was the best-suited decision in the backdrop of Covid pandemic.

Arun who is the founder and CEO of Trycle has experience of over 12 years in the technology and product management sectors. Besides, the 32-year-old techie has had a very close relationship with the startup ecosystem.

He has worked in startups during most part of his life, being associated with School Beep and FreshMenu, during the initial stages of these startups. Prior to the launch of Trycle, Arun had even set up a startup in the food technology sector. The domain experience of Arun who is an MTech in computer science and engineering ranges from food technology to Artificial Intelligence.

Arun Chandran at Manoramaonline Techspectations

Arun Chandran is participating in the First Shows Manorama Online Techspectations 2020. Manorama Online, which gave the digital face to Malayali's reading habits, is organizing the third edition of the national digital summit on November 27-28.

The third edition of the digital meet, taking place in the backdrop of the global economic crisis triggered by COVID-19 pandemic, aims to explore new opportunities for returning to the path of growth.

The theme of this edition is "Digital-led 2021: Define the New Normal". Techspectations is also a confluence of leaders of the technology sector, heads of prominent brands, statrtups, and industry stalwarts who will share their experiences.

First Shows, the soon to be launched OTT platform, is the title sponsor of the summit. "Amrita Ahead" the Amrita University's online degree programme, is the knowledge partner.

For details, visit Techspectations