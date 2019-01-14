Mammootty's 'Peranbu' will hit screens on this day

Published: January 14, 2019 03:24 PM IST Updated: December 17, 2020 05:47 PM IST

Peranbu, starring Mammootty in the lead role, is one among the highly awaited upcoming Tamil movies.

The film, directed by Raam, is gearing up for a big theatrical release after having a fine run in reputed film festivals overseas. Now, the makers confirmed that the movie will release worldwide on February 1 simultaneously in Malayalam and Tamil.

The trailer of the film was released online recently and gained applauds of movie lovers for Mammootty's amazing performance.

With 'Peranbu', Mammootty is making a comeback to Tamil film industry after nearly a decade. Apart from Mammootty, the film also features Saadhna, Anjali, Anjali Ameer, Samuthirakkani and Suraj Venjaramoodu in important roles.

The music of the film, which revolves around father-daughter relationship, is by Yuvan Shankar Raja and lyrics are by Vairamuthu, Karunakaran and Sumathi Ram.

