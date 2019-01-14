Mammootty's 'Peranbu' will hit screens on this day

Peranbu, starring Mammootty in the lead role, is one among the highly awaited upcoming Tamil movies.

The film, directed by Raam, is gearing up for a big theatrical release after having a fine run in reputed film festivals overseas. Now, the makers confirmed that the movie will release worldwide on February 1 simultaneously in Malayalam and Tamil.

The trailer of the film was released online recently and gained applauds of movie lovers for Mammootty's amazing performance.

With 'Peranbu', Mammootty is making a comeback to Tamil film industry after nearly a decade. Apart from Mammootty, the film also features Saadhna, Anjali, Anjali Ameer, Samuthirakkani and Suraj Venjaramoodu in important roles.

The music of the film, which revolves around father-daughter relationship, is by Yuvan Shankar Raja and lyrics are by Vairamuthu, Karunakaran and Sumathi Ram.