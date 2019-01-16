What made 'Odiyan' director to mock at Manju Warrier?

Actor Manju Warrier's tweet expressing her love and support for her friend Geethu Mohandas' upcoming flick 'Moothon' is at the centre of an online debate after 'Odiyan' director Shrikumar Menon, mocked it.

"Wishing dearest Geetu, Rajeev, Nivin and the whole team all the very best!!!! Waiting to watch the movie," Manju tweeted.

Shrikumar joined to sarcastically comment, "Tweeting to support the film at this hour. Great gesture."

Following comments from many that the tweet was not in the right sense, Shrikumar tweeted again, this time toning down a bit. Manju fans, meanwhile, reminded Shrikumar about the efforts she took for the movie ' Odiyan' which was targeted online severely after its release last month.

Shrikumar was reportedly upset as Manju didn't defend 'Odiyan' in which she had acted even as the film was severely trolled by vested interests.

The cyberattack on 'Odiyan' is purposive, he had commented then. The director had also said that Manju should take responsibility for the cyberattack and that as an actor it was her duty to support the director when the film is targeted by quarters reportedly hostile to her.

