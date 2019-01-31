'Randamoozham' gets a new lease of life

It was shocking for movie buffs when eminent Malayalam writer MT Vasudevan Nair last year announced that he was backing out from the mega-budget film 'Randamoozham'for which he had written the screenplay.

And now, in another surprise, a new producer, Dr SK Narayanan, has signed up for the movie starring Mohanlal. The renowned industrialist BR Shetty was supposed to produce the film but reportedly Shetty backed out and thus Dr Narayanan entered.

A photo of Narayanan signing the film contract with director VA Shrikumar Menon was doing rounds on social media. Narayanan was also joined by activist Jomon Puthenpurackal and Swami Vidyanand.

Jomon also shared a photo on his Facebook page where the director and producer are seen having a discussion regarding the movie.

It is reported that the pre-production work of 'Randamoozham' is in its final stage and that the shoot will begin by July.

Earlier, MT had revealed to media that he was backing out from the project as his contract for the screenplay had overshot the three-year deadline for completing the film.

Shrikumar had reasoned that the project was delayed owing to several international contracts and financial planning.

'Randamoozham' is a Malayalam novel penned by Nair in 1984 and won the Vayalar Award for the best literary work in Malayalam in 1985. It is a version of the Indian epic the Mahabharata from the perspective of epic hero Bheema.

With both the writer and producer backing out, now all eyes are on actor Mohanlal to announce his stand!