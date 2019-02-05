Don't miss this new poster of 'Kumbalangi Nights'

The film 'Kumbalangi Nights', starring Fahadh Faasil and Shane Nigam, is all set for release this Thursday. The film is directed by Madhu Narayanan, an erstwhile associate of Dileesh Pothan.

A new poster of the movie has surfaced online which shows Fahadh's character as a newly wed posing for a pic. The image is sure to raise the curiosity about the film which promises to be a fun ride.

Reportedly, Fahadh will be seen as the main villain in 'Kumbalangi Nights'. However, there is no official confirmation on his role yet.

Besides Shane Nigam, 'Kumbalangi Nights' will also have Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi playing important roles.

Actor-director Dileesh Pothan is producing the film with actress Nazriya Nazim in association with his production company Working Class Hero.

Syam Pushkaran, who has scripted the film, too is a partner in the company.