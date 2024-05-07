Mohanlal excites fans with 'Barroz' update. Get details of release date here

Mohanlal-starrer 'Barroz', which also marks the superstar's directorial debut, has finally got a release date. The film will hit theatres on September 12 and is expected to be one of the biggest releases this Onam season. Mohanlal shared the details on his social media page. 'Barroz: Guardian of Treasures', was initially conceived by 'My Dear Kuttichathan' director Jiji Punnoose but was later dropped by him citing creative differences with the present filmmakers.

The fantasy 3D film was initially slated for release last year but was delayed due to post-production work. The film will release in across 60 countries and is being dubbed in 16 languages. 'Barroz' features Mohanlal as an enigmatic guardian of a Vasco da Gama's hidden treasure who is on a quest to find an heir to continue the sacred duty. Recently, the actor dropped the behind the scenes (BTS) video of the film. The movie is set in Portugal and was shot in Goa, Kochi, Bangkok and China. 'Barroz' features Kallirroi Tziafeta, Guru Somasundaram, Komal Sharma, Ignacio Mateos, Prashant Nair, Tuhin Menon, Cesar Lorenete Raton and Maya in prominent roles.