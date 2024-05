'Sukrutham' director Harikumar passes away after prolonged battle with cancer

Veteran director Harikumar known for films like 'Sukrutham', 'Snehapoorvam Meera', among others passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer on Monday evening. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

The filmmaker who also made a mark as a screenwriter made his debut in films with the 1981 movie 'Ambal Poovu', starring Sukumari, Jagathy Sreekumar, among others. He went on to direct several movies with acclaimed screenwriters, including M T Vasudevan Nair, Lohithadas, Sreenivasan and Kaloor Denis.

'Sukrutham,' 'Udyanapalakan', 'Jalakam', 'Oozham' were critically acclaimed works. He also turned screenwriter for some of his films including 'Oru Swakaryam' and 'Puli Varunne Puli'. Harikumar who had also directed a biographical film on Edmund Thomas Clint in 2017 last helmed the Ann Augustine-starrer 'Autorickshawkarante Bharya', which hit theatres in 2022.