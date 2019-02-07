E4 Entertainment to re-shoot 'Arjun Reddy' remake with a new team

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 07, 2019 09:16 PM IST Updated: February 07, 2019 09:30 PM IST

Just weeks ahead of its release, E4 Entertainment has announced that it is not happy with 'Varmaa', the Tamil remake of Telugu movie Arjun Reddy starring actor Vikram's son Dhruv. The initial plan was to release the movie on February 14.

E4 Entertainment has announced that it won't be releasing the flick but is planning to re-shoot a new version retaining Dhruv as the protagonist.

National award-winning director Bala has also been dropped from the project as the post reads, "Official announcement regarding the new cast and crew, including director will be made shortly."

"We at E4 Entertainment are not at all happy with the final version handed over to us and due to various creative and other differences, we have decided not to release this version," reads E4 Entertainment's Facebook post. The 'new film' might have a June 2019 release.

