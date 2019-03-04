Is this viral post truly on Mohanlal's intro in 'Lucifer'?

Prithviraj's directorial debut 'Lucifer' is gearing up for release. Ahead of it, a social media post describing protagonist Mohanlal's likely introduction scene is doing rounds on social media.

However, actor Prithviraj has come out against it, suggesting that it is not real.

#StopLuciferrumours, he posted on Facebook along with a screenshot of the rumoured post.

Prithviraj earlier had said that he learnt more about cinema and his craft in the last six months than the 16 years preceding it.

Earlier this year, Mohanlal had opened up about being part of the project in a video he posted on his Facebook page. "'Lucifer' will be a good film. It will have an interesting story and narration techniques. I believe it will be a good entertainer and will be liked by everyone," Mohanlal wrote.

Also starring Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith and Manju Warrier in crucial roles, the film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

