Amid Nipah scare, Aashiq Abu's 'Virus' all set for release

The audience has been eagerly awaiting the release of the much anticipated movie Virus, ever since its character posters came out. The movie goers in Kerala are curious to watch, on big screen, what they had known about Nipah from only newspapers and television channels.

However, to the utter shock of everyone, another Nipah scare is looming over the state, just a year after the first outbreak. It must be an uncanny coincidence that the movie Virus which is based on real incidents from the last Nipah outbreak hits the theaters on 7 June.

The first song from Virus was released recently, with its lines ‘spread love like virus’ capturing attention. Hours later, everyone got stunned as news reports came out that a youth, likely with Nipah, has been hospitalized in Ernakulam. Meanwhile, health minister KK Shailaja addressed the media, stating that the people should be cautious but not scared.

The song from Virus is becoming viral on the social media, garnering hundreds of ‘likes’. Through beautiful and meaningful lines, the song pays perfect tribute to those who strived hard in the fight for survival.

“Dedicating ‘spread love’ to every single person out there who came out offering help and celebrated humanity and love to overcome all odds in life through a tough year,” wrote director Aashiq Abu as he shared the song on his Instagram page.

Aashiq Abu, moved by the selfless service of those who faced the Nipah with all their might, was determined to pay them tribute by portraying their efforts on screen. Though the Nipah outbreak was reported only in Kozhikode, the director realized the impact and scare it has created all over the state. Lots of people came forward recounting the horrors of those difficult days especially after the trailer of the movie was released.

Virus reflects on the fear, fight and survival phases that Kerala had gone through during the Nipah outbreak before finally overcoming the deadly disease. The movie has a stunning ensemble cast of Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Revathy, Parathy, Riima Kallingal, Ramya Nambeesan, Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothen and Joju George.

Kerala began its fight for survival against Nipah on May 5 last year. Many believe that it is nothing but fate which timed the release of the movie Virus, as the state braces to fight a likely bout of Nipah.