After Haldi pics, Jayaram dreams of Malavika getting hitched

Malavika Jayaram, the daughter of actor Jayaram is one of the popular star kids of Malayalam cinema. Though she had expressed her interest in modelling, Malavika many a times revealed that she is not interested in acting.

But now, she and Jayaram has given fans a treat with an ad that the duo shot together. The ad has Jayaram dreaming about his daughter's wedding and making it special for his daughter.

Malavika herself shared the video on Insta page and captioned, “I am very happy that I got to start out by sharing the screen space with my father.” Requesting everyone's support, she wrote, “I know the timing isn't great , this is just a humble attempt, need all your support and love.

Netizens have appaluded her and asked for Parvathy as well. Some even called her as 'junior Parvathy'.

Earlier, she posted some pictures of her in a yellow suit. The look was that of a girl from her haldi ceremony and the news got viral that Malavika Jayaram was getting married. Much later only people saw the caption and realised that it was a photoshoot for a textile brand. Check out the pics:

For the unknown, Jayaram is married to Parvathy, who was also an actress. Malavika's brother Kalidas Jayaram too is an actor. He will be next seen in Jayaraj movie 'Back-packers'.

