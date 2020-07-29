'Sanju Baba' gets a special birthday wish from Mohanlal

Sanjay Dutt has turned 61 on Wednesday and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal took to Instagram to wish the Bollywood star.

Mohanlal shared a pic with Sanjay Dutt and wrote, ''Happy Birthday Dear Sanju Baba. Love and Prayers” (sic.)

Earlier, this same photo had taken the social media by storm with fans asking if the duo are set to collaborate. And it was director Siddique who clarified that the pic was taken while Mohanlal was shooting for his film Big Brother.

Mohanlal shot a few portions for Big Brother in Mysore and coincidentally Sanjay Dutt and his team stayed at the same hotel. So, the day the photo was taken Sanjay had organised a party for all of them. Siddique had also clarified that apart from Sanjay, Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt were also at the same hotel as they were all shooting for the Bollywood film Sadak 2.

Earlier, as a birthday gift, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 unveiled the actor's first look from the movie. Sanjay's character is named Adheera and he plays antagonist to lead star Yash's Rocky in the upcoming action-drama venture.

Sanjay's Adheera is inspired by vikings who were famous for their brutal ways as they raided and traded to survive. Dressed in heavy costume, Sanjay is seen holding a sword close and on one side of his face, we can see tattoos as well.

KGF: Chapter 2 stars Yash in the lead and the release date is yet to be announced. The film releases in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.