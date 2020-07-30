Showbiz in shock after Marathi actor Ashutosh Bhakre hangs self over depression

In a highly tragic incident, Marathi actor Ashutosh Bhakre, husband of actress Mayuri Deshmukh hanged self to death on Wednesday at his Nanded residence in Maharashtra. The news has come at the time when the country and film industry is recovering from the trauma after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 at his Mumbai residence.

And now, Ashutosh's sudden move has taken everyone by shock. Ashutosh is survived by his actress wife Mayuri Deshmukh, parents and a brother. Though the reason for his extreme step remains unknown, it has been reported that the 32-year-old actor was suffering from depression for some time.

According to reports, Ashutosh's wife Mayuri was speaking to her mother- in- law downstairs on Wednesday afternoon when Ashutosh went upstairs saying that he wanted to sleep for some time.

After few hours, when the actor did not wake up, the family panicked and started knocking the door. They tried to open it but the door was locked from inside. Family members tried to peep inside the room from window and found Ashutosh hanging. The family members forced through the door and rushed Ashutosh to the nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Ashutosh Bhakre tied knot with actress Mayuri Deshmukh four years ago on January 21, 2016. The duo belonged to well-to-do family in Nanded.

Ashutosh became a much-talked about actor in the industry after starring in a film titled - Ecchar Tharla Pakka. His wife, Mayuri too became a household name after acting in a serial Khulta Kali Khulena.