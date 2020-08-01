A lot of horrible things being said, but truth will prevail: Rhea Chakraborty

In a video doing the rounds of social media, actress Rhea Chakraborty is seen addressing the allegations against over the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"I have an immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice," said an emotional Rhea in the video.

"Even though a lot of horrible things have been said about me in the electronic media, I will refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyer as the matter is sub judice," she added.

"Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail," Rhea concluded in the video.

Earlier this week, Sushant's suicide case took a dramatic turn after it came to light that the late actor's father KK Singh has filed an FIR in Patna accusing six people, including Rhea, for abetment to suicide. The actress has received widespread flak ever since.

Sushant and Rhea were in a relationship before the actor's alleged suicide on June 14. Sushant's father has levelled several allegations against Rhea, including syphoning money from his son's account and also threatening to disclose his medical reports to the media if he carried out his plan of quitting acting and taking up farming in Coorg. Sushant's kin has also accused Rhea of keeping him away from his family.