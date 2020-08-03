Amitabh Bachchan after recovering from COVID-19: Feeling bad for Abhishek

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after he tested negative for the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

On returning home after 22 days, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to express his feelings after recovering from COVID-19. Amitabh revealed that he feels bad for his son Abhishek Bachchan, who is still undergoing treatment in the hospital.

In his post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote that Abhishek would be missed at home during the festival of Rakshabandhan on Monday. He wrote, "It has been heartening to be back from the hospital after the 'mukti' (freedom) from the Coronavirus .. but a sour taste in the mouth when Abhishek has to still be in the medical care (sic)."

On Sunday, Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to announce that Amitabh Bachchan has tested negative for coronavirus. He wrote, "My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him (sic)."

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus on July 11. They were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. A day later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were also tested coronavirus positive. On July 17, the mother-daughter duo had to be hospitalised with mild symptoms. However, they got discharged on July 27.

Big B, who is now discharged from the hospital, will remain in home quarantine.