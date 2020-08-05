Nayanthara's adorable gesture to an old lady is winning the Internet!

Nayanthara is not just a superstar onscreen but in a real life too. A throwback video of her's and Vignesh Shivn is now doing the rounds on social media.

The video is from their visit to a temple and it is winning everyone's hearts. The actress was seen humbly responding to an old lady with folded hands as she makes her way inside the temple with Vignesh. Though she is seen as a bit hesitant, she smiled and responded to the lady.

Also, seen is Nayanthara's boyfriend Vignesh Shivn who is protecting her from onlookers and people around.

Now, netizens are praising her off-screen personality calling her 'lady superstar' in real life.

Meanwhile, on work front, Nayanthara will next be seen in Vignesh Shivn's directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also stars Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi.