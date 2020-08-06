Did you know Money Heist's Rio appeared in an Indian ad

Yes, yes, you read it right! Miguel Herrán aka Rio from Netflix's popular show 'Money Heist' once featured in an Indian commercial back in 2015.

Miguel appeared in an advertisement by Gaana, along with Pia Bajpai five years ago. The eight-minute and twenty-second video for gaana.com features the duo as stangers who meet on a metro and turn as friends and then lovers with music.

Interestingly, Miguel is seen and heard speaking Hindi. Though it sounds a bit unrealistic and artificial, it amusing to see how Miguel has lip-synced to the Hindi dubbing. Check it out for yourself:

Miguel got a global fan following with his role from the series 'Money Heist'. Miguel Herrán’s Rio is a young hacker who helps The Professor set up his hi-tech den, the control room for the heist.

The megahit Spanish drama, also known as La Casa de Papel, will return for a fifth and final season.

Netflix shared the news with a tweet on their official handle. The post read: "The heist comes to an end."