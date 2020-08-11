Vanitha Vijayakumar demands Rs 2.5 crore for defaming her, sends legal notice to Lakshmy Ramakrishnan

Weeks after Lakshmy Ramakrishnan demanded Vanitha Vijayakumar to pay Rs 1.25 crore as compensation for defaming her in a public forum, Vanitha Vijayakumar has responded back.

Vanitha has sent a counter-notice to Lakshmy demanding Rs 2.5 crore as compensation for defaming her on YouTube channels. Vanitha shared the notice on her Twitter page.

In the notice Vanitha says that she will never seek apology from Lakshmy.

In the legal notice, it was noted, “My client claims a sum of Rs 2.5 crores as damages from your clients for interfering and spoiling my client's reputation in her public life by giving false allegations. My client will never seek any public apology but if your clients come forward in good gesture and apologise publicly in the media, my client will reciprocate the same in all goodness for peaceful living”.

After Vanitha got married to Peter Paul on June 27, his allegedly estranged wife Elizabeth and their son have been giving interviews to YouTube channels. Lakshmy Ramakrishnan offered legal help to Elizabeth and that's how the issue began between Vanitha and Lakshmy. The duo had a heated argument onlinethe video went viral on the Internet.