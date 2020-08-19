Aries Group introduces unique technology to purify air in theaters

The Covid 19 pandemic has literally stalled life and activities of millions of people around the globe. Described as one of the worst health emergencies faced by the human race, the pandemic has curbed the social life, especially the entertainment sector where huge number of people gathers at a time.

The audience has been displaying tendencies to shift to the OTT or digital platforms instead of traditional screenings as there is still an uncertainty about the reopening of the cinemas. Meanwhile, many theater owners and corporate groups that own chains of cinema halls have begun thinking about introducing modern technologies and investing in equipments that could provide a novel and unique cinematic experience for the audience. Large scale investments in the interiors, screens, acoustics and projectors have brought about a revolutionary change in making cinema a spectacular experience.

The cinema industry still hasn’t received the green light to reopen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many theater owners and workers are going through severe financial crunch and mental stress because of this unprecedented and unusual situation.

Interestingly, a new Covid protection system which kills the bacteria and viruses in the theaters has been introduced into the market recently. Aries Group which is a Dubai based company has come up with this invention by collaborating with All About Innovations, a technical research firm.

Dr Sohan Roy, the owner and CEO of Aries Group of Companies, Aries Vismaya’s Max and Aries Plex said that this modern yet low cost invention could help the theater owners reopen their business by overcoming the challenges posed by the viruses. “We are certain that the cinema industry can return to its golden era with this invention. This technology can definitely provide a pleasurable cinematic experience by giving back the audience the perfect ambience and atmosphere that they had been missing,” Dr Roy said.

The Wolf brand ozone generators and ion thrusters developed by All About Innovations under the Make in India project can effective clean and sanitize the environments where they are installed. While the regular ozone generators can kill the bacteria in the air in studios or rooms, the Airmask Ion thrusters can clean the air in huge spaces like cinema halls.

“This device that can discharge up to 2.5 billion negative ions per centimeter cube effectively masks and destroys the positive ions of the deadly corona virus and many other viruses. The Wolf Air Mask that is installed in a theater can kill the bacteria and viruses and purify the air inside the hall in under a second,” explained Sujesh Sugunan, the CEO of the All About Innovations.

Around 2000 movies in various languages are released in India in a year. They are screened in more than 2400 multiplexes and 6700 single screen theaters. It was predicted that the Indian cinema industry would register a growth of 6% CGAR between 2017 and 2020. In other terms, it was expected to show a growth from 1.9 billion dollars to 2.0 billion dollars. However, the Covid 19 pandemic played spoil sport and has already caused great loss for the theater owners. This has dragged the cinema industry to its all time low. Many theaters owners are struggling to survive as the cinema halls have been closed for the last six months.

The government hasn’t released any guidelines regarding the reopening of the cinema halls. In case the theaters are closed down for a longer period of time, the expensive equipments may go wrong and require constant maintenance which would put extra financial burden on the theater owners. Spending additional money for maintenance during these trying times would be disastrous for many single screen owners.

The Aries Group would take up the marketing and distribution of the Wolf Air Mask that could bring significant changes in the cinema industry. This unique air mask is specially designed to be safely installed inside cinema halls without disrupting the proper functioning of the lighting, acoustics and projection. In the first phase, the company aims to introduce 1000 pieces into the market. All About Innovations is a research firm which commits to projects that aids social transformation. The firm boasts of a talented team of skilled engineers, doctors, scientists and social workers as well.

