Is 'Ratsasan' sequel on the cards? Vishnu Vishal's Twitter chat drops hint

Looks like actor Vishnu Vishal and director Ram Kumar would be collaborating again for the sequel to their 2018 film Ratsasan.

In response to a tweet on Ratsasan, Vishnu Vishal tagged Ram Kumar asking if the sequel script is ready, to which the director replied that it is in process.

The exchange has confirmed that the sequel might be happening soon, but no other details have been revealed. Now, netizens and fans and quite excited on seeing their conversation and looking forward for an official announcement.

The film, which stars Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul, Ammu Abhirami, Munishkanth and Saravanan, among others, follows the story of a cop who solves the mystery of a serial killer's gruesome murders in the city.

Meanwhile, the film fetched yet another milestone as it was ranked as number one Tamil film and number three ranked Indian film on popular movie database portal IMDb.