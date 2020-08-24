Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' premieres digitally, Amazon Prime Video bags film for huge price?

Tamil superstar Suriya is ready with his new film, Soorarai Pottru, and, considering that cinema halls continue to remain shut, he has opted for a digital, direct-to-home release on October 30.

The film will stream on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.

Suriya also pledged to donate Rs 5 crores for the film industry workers.

It is said that the streaming platform bought the film for a huge price. Reports are rife that Amazon bagged the film for Rs 20 crore. Meanwhile, it is said that the satellite rights of the film has also been sold.

"Soorarai Pottru", helmed by Sudha Kongara, is inspired by life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan.

"Essaying Captain Gopinath's character came to me as a challenge, but we are very proud of our final product. This film is our labour of love and I am happy that it will now entertain the global audience," said Suriya.

He added that he was impressed with the subject right from the start.

"The moment I heard the script from director Sudha, I was sure it had to be told," the actor said, adding that he wanted to produce the through his banner, 2D Entertainment.

Sudha Kongara shared that directing Suriya was a joy. "He was my first and last choice for the role of Capt. Gopinath," the director pointed out.