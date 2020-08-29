Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo breaks Baahubali record

Stylish star Allu Arjun has an unparalleled connection with his fans across the nation. His movies are a fusion of many genres including action, drama, romance and comedy.

Is it any wonder then that Allu Arjun-starrers rake in monstrous business at the box office? Most recently, his film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which released 7 months ago, hit the record-breaking TRP score of 29.4 with 2.19 crore impressions at its TV premiere, making it the first Telugu film to have touched such numbers.

It beats the record previously held by the Baahubali duology.

Allu Arjun is one of the rare stars to have headlined movies that are watched and dearly cherished by Telugu and non-Telugu speaking viewers around the world. He is the favourite actor of many big names in Bollywood and the Hindi-dubbed versions of his films have entertained audiences.

His latest release, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been trending on Netflix since its streaming and when the film premiered on television not long ago, it rewrote history by garnering 2.19 crore impressions.

Directed by Trivikram Srininvasan, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo revolves around Bantu (essayed by Allu Arjun), who grows up being constantly subjected to his father's scorn, until he learns of his real parentage. He decides to carve a place for himself within the family he truly belongs to.