Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrate Onam in Kochi, pics go viral

Star couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan landed in Kochi on Sunday, her hometown, to celebrate Onam with family and friends.

Nayanthara and Vignesh took a private jet from Chennai to Kochi and Vignesh gave a sneak peek into their travel itinerary on social media and revealed that they came out of their home after '8 months of hibernation'.

Nayanthara looked effortlessly chic in a black pantsuit, which she paired with a pair of yellow heels and a high bun. Meanwhile, Vignesh was dressed casually.

After celebrations, Vignesh shared pictures from the festivities together. Vignesh wrote in his Instagram post: "Onam wishes to all the lovely people around. Let's find reasons to be happy and enhance them with hope amidst this pandemic that's the only way to invite a smile on everyone's face."

In the pictures, Nayanthara can be seen dressed in setu saree, while Vignesh complements her in a traditional white outfit.

Adding another pic with Nayanthara's mother, Vignesh wrote: "People should find happiness in the beauty of blessed things, like family." See the post here:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been dating for five years and the latter often treats fans to photos of the actress.
