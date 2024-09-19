Kishkindha Kaandam tops box office with over 90,000 tickets sold in 24 hours

Kishkindha Kaandam, starring Asif Ali and directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, is breaking records and generating significant buzz. Currently, the film is in high demand, with tickets selling out in numerous locations. In the last 24 hours, it has become the most sold film on the popular online ticket booking platform BookMyShow.

Over 90,000 tickets have been sold in just this brief period, propelling Kishkindha Kaandam to the top spot in ticket bookings among all films currently showing in theatres across India, irrespective of language. The film's promotion has predominantly been fueled by word-of-mouth, highlighting its strong audience appeal.

Kishkindha Kaandam distinguishes itself with its unique theme and narrative style. Aparna Balamurali joins Asif Ali and Vijayaraghavan in a significant role, bringing depth to the story. The ensemble cast also features notable actors such as, Jagadish, Nishaan, Ashokan, and Major Ravi.