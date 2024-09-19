Excitement for 'Vettaiyan' grows with Fahadh Faasil’s character reveal

The highly anticipated film Vettaiyan, directed by T.J. Gnanavel and featuring superstar Rajinikanth, has released a character video showcasing Fahadh Faasil. In this film, Fahadh plays a character named Patrick, generating considerable excitement around his role. The production house, Lyca Productions, has also unveiled a video highlighting the stunning shooting locations that include Fahadh, Rajinikanth, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Reports suggest that Fahadh portrays a fun-loving character, adding a unique flavour to the film. This marks his first Tamil movie following the success of Vikram and Maamannan, where he received critical acclaim for his roles as Rathnavel in Maamannan and Amar in Vikram.

The cast of Vettaiyan features an impressive lineup, including Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Kishore, Ritika Singh, G.M. Sundar, Rohini, Ravo Ramesh, and Ramesh Thilak. Recently, character posters for Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Manju Warrier were released, further building anticipation for the film.

Set to hit theatres on October 10, Vettaiyan will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. Gnanavel is not only directing but also writing the screenplay, which reportedly addresses themes related to fake encounter killings. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, adding to the excitement surrounding this release.