Maniyarayile Ashokan among top trending movies on Netflix India

Recently, Netflix has been working towards making its platform more user-friendly. And so, it has unveiled a feature that lets you see the top 10 shows and movies on Netflix that are trending in India currently. This feature is unique for each country and the platform shows separate lists for its series and movies.

And Malayalam film Maniyarayile Ashokan has found top spot among the trending movies. The film produced by Dulquer Salmaan is in number 1 spotin India as well as in UAE.

Dulquer himself took to his socials sharing the happy news. “Trending No 1 on Netflix Indian Films !! Woo hoo !!!!

#proud #blessed #thankyouforthelove #genuineviewers #haterscanhate #potatoespotate” (sic.)

He also tagged the crew members and thanked viewers for watching the movie.

The movie which released on Netflix on Thiruvonam day stars Jacob Gregory in the lead. Directed by Shamzu Zayba, the film is a romantic-comedy drama.