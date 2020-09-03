Kareena Kapoor calls Saif Ali Khan, the most handsome devil; shares Adipurush poster

Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite active on social media and never misses an opportunity to update her fans about her personal life and professional life.

On Thursday, the Bollywood diva took to her IG handle and shared the poster of her hubby, Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming film, Adipurush. Kareena semmed to be quite excited for the film, where Saif will be sharing the screen space with actor, Prabhas and will portray the character of ‘world’s most intelligent demon’, Lankesh.

Along with the picture of the poster, Kareena wrote an adorable note which can be read as, “Presenting the most handsome devil in history... my man Saif Ali Khan.”

Saif Ali Khan is the latest addition to director Om Raut's 3D film Adipurush. It will be interesting to see Saif play the villain in Prabhas-starrer. The film is in pre-production stage and will go on floors in 2021. The film will be shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously. The 3D flick will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several foreign languages.

Saif Ali Khan had earlier played the antagonist named Udhayban in Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut.



In a statement, Saif Ali Khan said that he is thrilled to work with Om Raut again. He said, "I’m thrilled to be working with Omi dada again. He has a grand vision and the technical knowledge to really pull it off. He has taken me beyond the cutting edge of our cinema in the way he shot Tanhaji and this time he is taking us all further. It’s a phenomenal project and I’m super thrilled to be a part of it. I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic."

