Meghna Vincent dismisses rumors about her personal life

Television actress Meghna Vincent became the darling of the mini screen audience playing some incredible roles in popular serials. However, the social media is buzzed with many rumors about her personal life. Meghna, who runs a successful Youtube channel called Meghna’s Studio Box, answers some of her viewers’ questions in an episode.

In the Q and A session, the young actress revealed that her parents had been separated and that many untrue rumors were doing the rounds about her life. Her mother Nimmy too had appeared in this video.

Meghna says that many viewers were curious to know about her father Vincent. She said that her father is currently staying in Chellanam. The place was recently in the news for severe floods after sea breached the barriers. She added that her father was safe and is happy living his life.

When a viewer asked how she finds the strength to face the crises in her life, Meghna said, “If you have watched my Aruvikkara speech, you may have noticed how dumb I was. I was someone who trusted everyone blindly. People would take advantage of our innocence if we seem vulnerable. Anything could happen in life. However, there are two possibilities in front of us. Either you could stay and sulk or get up and move forward.”

Meghna has often been the victim of fake news and rumors about her personal life. The actress has dismissed such rumors earlier as well. In this video too, Meghna reiterated that the rumors are untrue and hence she chooses to ignore them.