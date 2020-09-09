Sanjay Dutt to fly to US, to be admitted in same hospital as Nargis Dutt

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been undergoing treatment in Mumbai after he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

It was said that Sanjay will complete the pending work of his films before flying to the US for his treatment.

Now, the latest reports claim that the actor has already procured a five-year visa on medical grounds and will soon fly with wife Maanayata Dutt and sister Priya Dutt to New York. Also, it is said that he will be admitted to the same hospital as his mother Nargis Dutt. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre is the same place where Sanjay Dutt's mother Nargis underwent treatment.

A report in Mid-Day stated that even though it was getting difficult for Sanjay Dutt to get clearance due to him being a convict in 1993 Bombay blasts, a friend helped and the actor secured his visa.

Meanwhile, Maanayata Dutt took to Instagram and posted an inspirational note on Instagram about never quitting despite tough situations.

On Monday, Sanjay was spotted at Yash Raj studio in Mumbai. He was reportedly there for the shoot of his film, Shamshera. Sanjay recently featured in Sadak 2.

