Actor Bharath and wife celebrate seven years of togetherness

Actor Bharath and wife Jeshly celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

The actor took to his social media pages and shared a picture of him along with his wife wishing Jeshly a happy anniversary.

He wrote, "Here’s to us !! To our love , our adventures, our hearts and our forever . Happy 7th wedding anniversary to us !! #weddingday #happyus."

Bharath married Dubai-based dentist Jeshly in 2013 and the couple are parents to twin boys. It is said that Bharath and Jeshly met each other through a common friend. Their wedding was held in Chennai in the presence of friends and family.

On the film front, the actor is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Radhe, an action entertainer starring Salman Khan in the lead.

He made his acting debut in 2003 with S. Shankar's Boys. In 2004, he first appeared in the Malayalam, the Jayaraj directed vigilante film 4 the People where he portrayed one of the four protagonists.