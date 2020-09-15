YesWeHaveLegs trends after Mollywood heroines post pics in support to Anaswara Rajan

Post the lockdown phase, the 'challenge accepted' hashtag has been revived on Instagram. With technology and social media, people and celebs seems to be getting connected with such 'challenges' in this disorientating time.

The lastest one to surface online is #YesWeHaveLegs. The trend began after actress Rima Kallingal posted a pic of hers' in solidarity with actress Anaswara Rajan. For the uninitiated, Anaswara was at the receiving end of online abuse recently, for a picture she posted on Instagram where she was seen wearing shorts.

Now, Mollywood actresses are sharing pics of themselves posting with the hashtag #YesWeHaveLegs.

While online trolling and cyberbullying has been normalised to some extent these days, several celebrities have been coming on the radar for the same. Actresses including Ahaana Krishna Kumar, Anarkali Marakkar, Kani Kusruti, Nilja were a few who joined the league.

Check out the pics here:

Singers Abhaya Hiranmayi and Gowry Lekshmi too posted their pics and joined the tribe.