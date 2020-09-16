You don't look like 50: Netizens tell Ramya Krishnan after she shares birthday pics

Actress Ramya Krishnan turned 50 on Tuesday. She celebrated the special occasion with her family and took to Instagram to share a picture.

“Fifty and fabulous and what better than a fAMJAM to bring it on! (sic),” Ramya wrote on her Instagram page.

The Internet was flooded with wishes for the widely loved actress.

The actress looked fabulous in the pics and netizens were surprised at her age. “Are you sure 50? You doesn't look like 50 still young and energetic,” came a comment.

On the career front, Ramya will next be seen in the second season of we series Queen. In a recent media interaction, she said they’re yet to begin shooting the second season.

Reports are also rife that Bollywood film Andhadhun will be remade and Ramya is most likely to reprise Tabu’s character from the original.