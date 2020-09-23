Joju's 'Joseph' gets a Tamil remake, titled 'Vichithiran'

The Tamil remake of critically-acclaimed Malayalam thriller Joseph has been titled 'Vichithiran'. The title poster of the movie which will see actor RK Suresh reprising Joju Joseph’s role from the original was released online by Sivakarthikeyan.

Director Bala is producing this film under his banner B Studios. RK Suresh will be seen in a dual role in the film, just like the original Malayalam version. Suresh will reportedly sport two looks in the untitled remake and will undergo a physical transformation for the film. It is said that he will be losing 30 kg for one look, while gaining 20 kg for the other. Madhu Shalini and Shamna Kasim are the female leads.

Producer turned Actor RK Suresh made his debut with director Bala's Thaarai Thappattai starring Sasikumar and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, in which he was seen playing the villain. He had later starred as the villain in movies like Marudhu, Sketch and was last seen in the 2018 film Billa Pandi.

Directed by M Padmakumar, Joseph had a long run in cinemas, despite taking a very slow start at the box-office.